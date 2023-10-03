Oppo Teases Find N3 Flip in India; Launch Expected This Month

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching the Find N3 Flip, its second clamshell smartphone in India, and has also started sharing teaser related to it. This comes after the phone was officially launched in China in August. Here are the details.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Coming to India Soon

Oppo has launched a microsite for the Find N3 Flip and is also running a lucky draw for you to win the Find N3 Flip and the Enco Air 2 Pro for free. The company has also highlighted several upgrades the phone will bring along. Discover the magic of industry’s first triple- camera. The #OPPOFindN3Flip is designed to dazzle.

#TheBestFlip🔥

Know More: https://t.co/NwWaB5pQsa pic.twitter.com/x5HwgoQhcn— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 3, 2023

To recall, the Find N3 Flip looks similar to the Find N2 Flip but includes a different-looking round rear camera module with three camera housings. There’s a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens, all backed by Hasselblad. This enables support for the Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution, special filters, a watermark, and more. The foldable phone also has a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW. You get features like the XPAN mode, FlexForm Camera mode, Dual Preview, and so much more.

The back panel has a layer of Gorilla Glass 7 and features a 3.26-inch vertical cover display, which comes with support for apps like Gmail and Uber, one-touch replies, digital pets, and 20 styles, along with real-time weather updates. The main display spans 6.8 inches and has a 120Hz refresh rate and TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certification. The Oppo Find N3 Flip also features an alert slider, which is said to be a first for Oppo.

The phone is also expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 4,300mAh battery with 44W Super Flash fast charging, NFC, an IPX4 rating, and more. We expect the launch to happen this month, which could coincide with the launch of the OnePlus Open, which was recently showcased. It is highly expected to look a lot like the Find N3 Flip! We shall get proper details once Oppo gives some confirmation. So, stay tuned for this. Do let us know if you are excited about the Oppo Find M3 Flip launch in India in the comments below.