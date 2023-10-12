Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched in India; Check out the Specs and Price!

Oppo has finally launched its second clamshell phone, the Find N3 Flip in India after first introducing it in China in August. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 competitor comes with three rear cameras backed by Hasselblad, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, and more. Have a look at the details.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Price and Availability

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is priced at Rs 94,999 in India and will be available to buy on Flipkart, Oppo’s official website, and offline retailers. The pre-order for Oppo’s foldable goes live today and sales start from October 22. As for the color options, you can choose between Cream Gold and Sleek Black for the Find N3 Flip.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Specs and Features

The Find N3 Flip has a waterdrop hinge design, which is said to be durable even after 60,000 folds. The phone looks a lot like the Find N2 Flip but now features a circular rear camera hump, which houses a 50MP main camera with the Sony IMX890 sensor, a 32MP 2x portrait lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera with a 114-degree FOV. Hasselblad has brought in its own color science, filters, and more.

The foldable phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset based on the 4nm process and comes with the Arm Immortalis GPU, the MediaTek APU 690 APU, and the Imagiq 890 Camera technology. The Find N3 Flip comes equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The primary display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits of brightness, and more. The 3.6-inch cover display is placed vertically and supports customizable wallpapers, quick replies, apps like WhatsApp, Uber, X (formerly Twitter), and much more. There’s also support for animated emojis and animals.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can attain a full charge in 56 minutes. The smartphone runs ColorOS 13.2 based on Android 13. Additionally, the Oppo N3 Flip has a 4,815 sq-mm cooling system, NFC, an IPX4 rating, and much more.