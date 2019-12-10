Redmi may have started off as a budget-centric Xiaomi spin-off, but has now grown into a full-fledged brand of its own. Today, at a launch event in China, Redmi put an end to all the anticipation and launched its first-ever 5G smartphone – the Redmi K30.

Apart from being the first 5G Redmi phone, the Redmi K30 brings along a number of other firsts as well. It’s the first [hone to be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 765G chipset and the first Redmi phone with a higher refresh rate display. The new 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor also makes its official debut with this device. So, without further ado, here’s everything we need to know about the Redmi K30:

Redmi K30 5G: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Redmi K30 has taken inspiration from the iPhone 11 Pro to offer you a frosted glass back panel. It’s gonna feel awesome in the hands. The circular camera patch, however, boasts a glossy finish. The device uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 3D curved design for a more comfortable and slip-free grip.

Redmi K30 features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with quite slim bezels, except for a slightly bigger chin. The highlight of this panel will, however, have to be the fact that it is the first Redmi phone with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The device touts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 91% screen-to-body ratio, and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

The second highlight of the Redmi K30 should be visible to you right off the bat. It’s the punch-hole camera design, which Redmi boasts is merely 4.38mm in size. There’s a 20MP primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor baked into the punch-hole on board. It will enable you to capture some amazing selfies, especially portrait photos.

Many of you will consider this a downgrade as Redmi has now swapped out the AMOLED panel on the Redmi K20 for an LCD panel on the Redmi K30. This means you will not be able to experience the bright colors and deep blacks, but you do get a high refresh rate. Also, you won’t find an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard. Redmi K30 includes a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor, which doubles as the power button.

As you may already know, Snapdragon 765G chipset runs the show under the hood here. It’s Qualcomm’s first integrated chipset that comes with a built-in Snapdragon X52 5G modem. It comes with dual-mode SA/ NSA, mmWave, TDD/ FDD, sub-6 GHz frequency bands support. But, Redmi has further included a 5G Smart feature to reduce power consumption and 5G Multi-Link feature to enable the device to use both Wi-Fi (5GHz, 2.4GHz) and 5G network simultaneously. It’s quite similar to the ‘Dual Channel Network Allocation’ feature on ColorOS-backed phones.

The Snapdragon 765G chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As for the thermals, Redmi K30 includes a ‘liquid-cooled copper pipe’ that will help drop the core temperature up to 7-degree Celcius. Redmi K30 runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out-of-the-box and you can check out the best MIUI 11 features right here. It includes all essential connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res Audio support, and a Type-C charging port.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi K30 boasts a vertical quad-camera setup sitting inside a circular patch on the rear. The glossy circular patch, the company says, will help pull the subject’s eyes to the camera module for improved portrait pictures. What does the setup include, you ask?

Redmi K30 is the first smartphone to come equipped with the 64MP (f/1.79) Sony IMX686 sensor. It’s the primary sensor onboard and will enable you to capture some detailed pictures. This is paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 5MP dedicated macro lens (which enables you to get as close as 2cm), and a 2MP depth sensor.

The smartphone also comes integrated with a 4500mAh battery pack with 30W fast-charging support, which will allow you to charge your 5G-enabled, 120Hz refresh rate-supported Redmi K30 5G in just about an hour. It’s the need of the hour.

Redmi K30 4G: Specs and Features

Alongside the 5G-enabled Redmi K30, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled a 4G variant of the device. It will not only cater to users looking for a slightly more affordable phone but it will also be the model that makes its way to global markets without 5G penetration, like India.

Redmi K30 4G boasts the same design as the 5G variant, with most of the hardware specs remaining the same. It includes a 120Hz display panel, 4500mAh battery, and a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera. But, Redmi has swapped out Snapdragon 765G for the Snapdragon 730G chipset here, which is a slightly overclocked and more game-centric version of the Snapdragon 730 in the Redmi K20.

The 4G variant features the same camera setup but with a 2MP macro camera, so it’s a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera setup that you get on the Redmi K30 4G. Also, it just supports up to 27W fast-charging as opposed to 30W fast-charging support on the 5G variant.

Price and Availability

The Redmi K30 5G has priced starting at 1999 yuan (around Rs. 20,200) for the 6GB+64GB base variant. You will, however, have to shell out 2299 yuan (Rs. 23,200) for the 6GB+128GB variant, 2599 yuan (Rs. 26,200) for the 8GB+128GB variant, and 2899 yuan (Rs. 29,200) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

On the other hand, Redmi K30 4G has been priced starting at 1599 yuan (around Rs. 16,125) for the 6GB+64GB base variant. However, you will have to shell out 1699 yuan (Rs. 17,125) for the 6GB+128GB variant, 1899 yuan (Rs. 19,125) for the 8GB+128GB variant, and 2199 yuan (Rs. 22,125) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Redmi K30 will be available in four attractive gradient color variants – Purple Jade, Deep Sea Gleam (blue), White, and Reddish Orange. The smartphone will go on sale starting from December 12 later this week. So, are you excited for the Redmi K30 4G launch in India next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.