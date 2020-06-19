Opera’s fancy gaming browser Opera GX is getting a major update as part of its first birthday celebrations. The new features include Discord integration, browser tab force closer, and forced dark mode.

Discord Integration

While Opera GX already has Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp integrations, Discord integration would help gamers stay connected with their squad. You can access Discord from the browser’s sidebar. The company has also started its Discord server.

“Our users have been asking for native Discord support in the browser so here it is. Everyone can now more easily connect with their community on any topic they want,” said Maciej Kocemba, the creator of Opera GX.

Tab Force-Closer

As the name hints, you get a Task Manager-like setup from where you can decide to purge the tabs that take up the most resources. The company calls the feature “Hot Tabs Killer”. This would come in handy for efficiently managing CPU and memory resources without wasting them on tabs that you don’t need at the moment.

Forced Dark Mode

What is even a “gaming” browser if it doesn’t embrace dark mode? Opera GX will let you enter the dark side with its new Force Dark Pages feature. It is worth noting that the feature is in beta and you might notice some inconsistencies in certain websites.

If any of these features sound appealing to you, you may try out the browser from the link below. Opera GX is available on both Windows and macOS.

Download Opera GX Browser