Opera announced the Opera GX gaming browser two years back at the E3 2019 gaming expo. The company has since brought the browser to macOS, added Discord integration, and support for Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects to make its browser a lot more gamer-esque. And today, Opera has launched Opera GX Mobile in beta for Android and iOS.

Opera GX Mobile for Android and iOS

Opera calls GX Mobile the first mobile browser designed specifically for gamers. Coming to the features, the browser has a custom navigation system with a button that sits at the bottom, and utilizes vibration and haptic feedback.

Opera GX Mobile users can sync PC and mobile versions through Flow and the company says gamers can use this to share walkthroughs, tutorials, and character builds between devices by scanning a QR code. You can use Flow to share files of up to 10MB size.

The company has also added GX Corner, a content feed on the browser’s page. Present below the search bar and the speed dial is the GX Corner, which features the latest gaming news, deals, and a game release calendar. Take a look at it below:

For customization, the browser offers four color themes – GX Classic, Ultra Violet, Purple Haze, and White Wolf. Other features in the browser include a built-in ad blocker, a cookie dialog blocker, and crypto mining protection.

Opera GX’s first beta is available for Android and iOS right now. You could expect a stable release in a few weeks. If you want to try the browser ahead of the public release, grab a copy from the links below.

Download Opera GX Mobile (Android | iOS)