If you’re an Opera GX browser user with a shiny Razer RGB keyboard, there’s good news. Both companies have worked together to bring official support for Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects within the browser itself. Through this update, all Chroma-enabled devices will dynamically respond to your browsing actions.

For instance, if you enable the feature and choose to open a new tab, your Razer accessories will respond to the action and light up accordingly. Opera GX team points out that these lighting effects will not be displayed continuously. Instead, it responds to actions that take place in the browser and goes back to its previous state. In addition, lights will automatically get dimmed when you use the browser in fullscreen mode.

While the browser initially supported Razer Chroma RGB integration that allowed Razer gear to match the colors of the browser, the update supercharges the experience with dynamic lighting effects. In fact, you can choose one of the preset animation themes or customize it with additional effects.

To take things to the next level, the company says that you can even set a GIF that shows up on your Razer keyboard whenever you get a notification from social media platforms including Discord, Twitch, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Once enabled, the keyboard will animate the GIF through lighting effects.

With over 5 million monthly active users, Opera GX continues to grow ever since it got launched in June last year at the E3 gaming expo. If you’re interested in trying out the browser, you can download it from the link here for Windows and macOS.