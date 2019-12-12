Earlier this year, Opera unveiled a custom version of its flagship web-browser for online gamers and streamers. Called Opera GX, the new browser is finally available on macOS after being originally launched on Windows and Linux earlier this year.

Described by Opera as the world’s first gaming browser, Opera GX is built specifically to complement gaming and includes what the company says are “unique features” to help gamers get the most out of both gaming and browsing. One of the major features of the browser is a built-in ad-blocker that can easily be turned off when you want to support a creator.

The browser also lets users set limits on how much RAM and CPU resources it is allowed to use. According to Opera, “The browser will try to stay at or below the selected memory allotment, but it will prioritize experience over the strict memory amount.” There’s also a CPU Limiter that lets users put a cap on CPU usage “so the rest can be reserved for gaming”.

It also comes with a Network Limiter that allows users to set maximum limits on both the upload and download speeds – i.e how much of their network’s bandwidth they would like to devote to their browser. “Opera GX will stick to that limit, which means your game or streaming service outside of the browser will run more smoothly with the larger network bandwidth at its disposal,” said the company on its official website.

Opera GX is also fully integrated with Twitch, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Vkontakte. For a gamer, the integration with Twitch is a big deal, as it allows them to keep a tab on their followed channels by pushing out notifications whenever any of them goes live. The browser comes with a ton of themes and customization options, including specially designed wallpapers, backgrounds and more as well.