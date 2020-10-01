OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14 globally. The launch is merely two weeks away but the company has today unveiled its new VR experience dubbed ‘OnePlus World’ ahead of the event. And well, there’s a good reason for it.

We always talked about a better world

And then we made it 🌏



Welcome to #TheOnePlusWorld – https://t.co/EcjYx3ia8l pic.twitter.com/wEZ7YZN2Vf — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 1, 2020

OnePlus World is a 360-degree interactive platform that offers various activities and VR experiences. When you first enter OnePlus World, you will have to choose your avatar. You can either customize the avatar or tap on the ‘Surprise Me’ button if you’re in a hurry. The company even lets you upload an image to customize the avatar’s face as your own.

Note: You do not need a VR headset to step into OnePlus World. Simply head to this link and take a stroll around this interactive platform.

One of the main attractions of OnePlus World is VR games. The games include Ultra Tennis, Spell Off, Hertz, and WarpRide. Ultra Tennis is a basic tennis game where you score 10 points to win. Meanwhile, Spell Off requires you to find as many words as you can. WarpRide is a multiplayer game where players travel inside the red cable to collect warp crystals and additional points.

OnePlus World has reward points for those who explore these activities. The company is offering prizes to top 50 users in the daily points leaderboard. The prizes include a 20 percent discount coupon for accessories, OnePlus 8T case, OnePlus water bottle, Bullets Wireless Z, and the OnePlus Buds. In addition, the top 50 users in the overall leaderboard in 14 days win OnePlus 8T.

The experience also consists of a virtual museum that showcases 3D models of all OnePlus phones, starting with the original flagship killer — OnePlus One. Moreover, OnePlus encourages participants to visit its “Shot on OnePlus Gallery” to take a look at the creative works of the OnePlus community.

Lastly, the primary reason that OnePlus built a virtual space is to launch its upcoming flagship phone – the OnePlus 8T. The company has added an auditorium in OnePlus World where you can catch the OnePlus 8T launch live on October 14. There is also an option to create a virtual room to host a watch party with your friends while staying connected through voice or chats.

The OnePlus Nord launch happened in AR, with the phone and Carl Pei showing up in the real world. The company is now taking to a virtual world to unveil the OnePlus 8T and we cannot wait to check it out.