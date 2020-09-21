OnePlus started teasing its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, with an advert starring ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr. during IPL break time over the weekend. The Chinese giant cannot seem to control its excitement and has revealed the launch date for the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Launch Date

The OnePlus 8T will be unveiled on 14th October at 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM BST or 10:00 AM EDT), as you can see in the official tweet attached below. The launch date is in line with recent leaks. The company is using the hashtag ‘#UltraStopsAtNothing’ to promote its new flagship phone this time around.

Also, if you haven’t noticed already, the Chinese giant is only referring to OnePlus 8T in its teaser video. There is no mention of an OnePlus 8T series launch, which would also include the 8T Pro variant. This means the rumor of 8T Pro not seeing the light of day alongside the standard 8T is true.

This time round, #UltraStopsAtNothing. Are you ready for the #OnePlus8T? — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 21, 2020

OnePlus has also set up a dedicated microsite for the 8T but the link is broken at the moment. You can click the link in the tweet above to check out the same. Now, what are you wondering? How will the OnePlus 8T be different from OnePlus 8? Well, let me give you a brief about its rumored design and specs sheet:

OnePlus 8T: Rumored Design and Specs

First up, the OnePlus 8T will feature a flat display as opposed to the curved display we find aboard its predecessor. The company seems to be following Samsung’s footsteps with this approach. It is rumored to be a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate – a bump up from the 90Hz refresh rate of its predecessor. You will find a single punch-hole cutout, rumored to house a 32MP selfie sensor, at the top left.

As per renders from reputable tipster @OnLeaks, the rear panel of the OnePlus 8T will resemble recent Oppo and Vivo phones. The device will pack a rectangular camera array on the top left. The L-shaped sensor arrangement will feature a 48MP primary camera (a new Sony sensor), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, we currently have two contradicting reports. One suggests that even OnePlus 8T will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset as its predecessor. While the other expects the 865+ variant to back the device, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256Gb of built-in storage. This will also be the first-ever device to run Android 11-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box.

The most significant upgrade, however, is expected on the battery and charging front. OnePlus 8T is rumored to come equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast-charging support as opposed to the long-running 30W Warp Charge.

The company is also rumored to take the wraps off its first-ever smartwatch, a new power bank, and the OnePlus Buds Z – an affordable version of its TWS earbuds.