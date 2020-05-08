The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones will go on sale in India starting May 10. The device has been priced at Rs. 1,999 in the country, and will be available in Black, Blue and Oat (white) colors. It will be available in Early Access via the official OnePlus web-store in India, as well as Amazon, starting midnight on Sunday, May 10. It will be available via all offline and online channels from Monday, May 11.

Interestingly, the Bullets Wireless Z will also be available on Flipkart, marking the first time a OnePlus product will be officially available on the home-grown e-commerce portal now owned by US retail giant, Walmart. The device will go on sale on Flipkart from midnight IST on Tuesday, May 11. It’s worth noting that OnePlus had also announced a ‘Mint’ (green) color option for the global market, but it isn’t immediately clear if that will be offered in India.

The Bullets Wireless Z earphones were unveiled alongside the OnePlus 8 series last month, and are priced at $50 (around Rs. 3,750) in the US. The device comes with much the same exterior design as its predecessor, but features some under-the-hood changes, including a ‘9.2mm dynamic driver and super bass tone’ instead of the triple-driver setup on the 2019 model.

The Bullets Wireless Z also has an IP55 certification, which is especially impressive, considering that the more expensive Bullets Wireless 2 didn’t have an IP rating. OnePlus claims a battery life of 20 hours on a single charge, and given that it also supports the company’s ‘Warp Charge’ fast-charging technology, it can apparently offer 10 hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

Buy the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z on Amazon: (Rs. 1,999)