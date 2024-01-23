Home > News > OnePlus 12 Launched: Here’s Everything You Should Know

OnePlus 12 Launched: Here’s Everything You Should Know

Abubakar Mohammed
oneplus 12 launched
In Short
  • OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 12 in two color options — Flowy Emerald and Silky Black — globally.
  • The phone features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, Hasselblad cameras, and 50W wireless charging.
  • The OnePlus 12 will be available to purchase at a starting price of Rs 64,999 from January 30 in India.

One of the major launches of 2024, other than the Galaxy S24 series, that many people have been excited about is the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. After its OPPO merger and the initial hate due to questionable decisions, in the last two years, OnePlus has cemented its position back as “one of the best Android flagship phone makers” out there. The OnePlus 12 has finally launched globally, and here’s everything you need to know about the latest flagship offering.

OnePlus 12 Specifications and Features

Display and Performance

OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display, which is a 1-120Hz LTPO panel that OnePlus calls a 10-bit ProXDR display. One of the main highlights of the display is easily the 4,500 nits peak brightness under sunlight, which makes the OnePlus 12 display the brightest display in the world.

OnePlus also claims that it covers 100% of the Display P3 color gamut shedding light on its accurate color reproduction capabilities.

oneplus 12 display against an orange and purple background

Like the OnePlus flagship from yesteryear, the OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest chipset from Qualcomm this year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It is also used in recently-released devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iQOO 12. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the fastest SoC Qualcomm has ever produced, and it even trades blows with the Apple A17 Pro found on the iPhone 15 Pro. The chipset scores well over two million points on AntTuTu and excels in all parameters be it CPU, GPU, ISP, or Modem.

OnePlus 12 launched

OnePlus has adapted the latest super-fast storage standard UFS 4.0 and LPDDR5X RAM. OnePlus 12 is being offered in two variants – 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB. It would have been nice if the company also added a 16GB+1TB variant to the mix since UFS 4.0 supports up to 1TB storage, but that didn’t happen.

Build and Design

With Samsung following the Titanium build trend after Apple, you would expect more flagships to come with a Titanium chassis. The OnePlus 12, however, is built from Aluminum and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the back.

The device also follows the design language of its predecessor and takes all the elements from it. The alert slider is still there, and all the buttons are aligned similarly to the OnePlus 11.

Cameras

The phone has a triple camera setup with a 50 MP Sony LYT-808 wide-angle sensor with OIS, a 48 MP Ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX 581 sensor with EIS, and a 64 MP OmniVision OV64B periscope camera capable of up to 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom.

The camera can also do a digital 120X zoom, which OnePlus calls “Ultra Res Zoom.”All the cameras are, of course, tuned by Hasselblad.

OnePlus-12-Cameras

The front camera is a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor with EIS. The phone can capture 8K at 24 fps, 4K at 30/60 fps, 1080p at 30/60 fps, and 720p at 30/60 fps. It can also capture slo-mo video at 1080p and 720p at 240/480 fps. The cameras come with all the OnePlus and Hasselblad goodies such as Nightscape, XPan Mode, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, etc.

Battery and Charging

oneplus 12 charging

OnePlus 12 has slightly bumped up the battery capacity to 5,400 mAh from 5,000 mAh on the OnePlus 11. The device also supports 100W wired charging. However, OnePlus has also added 50W wireless charging this time around, so overall, it’s a win in the battery and charging department.

Connectivity

The OnePlus 12 has support for all the major 5G and LTE bands across the globe. It supports the latest Bluetooth 5.4 standard and has NFC, but one of the major highlights this time has to be the inclusion of a USB 3.2 Type-C port. This means faster data transfer speeds and display-out capabilities via Type-C.

Software Support

With Google announcing 7 years of major Android updates and Samsung following suit with its S24 series, OnePlus’ promise of software support remains the same, i.e. four years of major Android OS updates. The phone comes with OxygenOS based on Android 14 and will be updated to Android 18, which is still a lot of updates. Ideally, we think OnePlus should try and catch up.

OnePlus 12 Specs Table

SpecificationsOnePlus 12
Build and DesignAluminum chassis
Gorilla Glass 5 at the back
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front
Display6.82-inch 2K OLED 1-120Hz LTPO 10-bit ProXDR display
4,500 nits peak brightness, 100% of the Display P3 gamut
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Rear Cameras50 MP Sony LYT-808 Wide main camera with OIS
48 MP Sony IMX581 Ultra-wide camera with EIS
64 MP OmniVision OV64B Periscope camera with 3x Optical and 6x in-sensor zoom
Front Camera32 MP Sony IMX615 camera with EIS
Battery and Charging5,400 mAh battery
80W wired SUPERVOOC charging
50W wireless AIRVOOC charging
RAM + Storage variants12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB
LPDDR5X+UFS 4.0 storage
IP RatingIP65 water resistant
Connectivity, Ports, and Security5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB 3.2 Type-C, and an in-display fingerprint scanner
Software SupportOxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
four years of Android OS updates
ColorsFlowy Emerald, Silky Black

OnePlus 12: Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 12 is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant in India, whereas the higher-end 16GB+512GB variant costs Rs 69,999. Considering all of the upgrades in performance, battery, cameras, display, USB interface, and the addition of wireless charging, the OnePlus 12 looks like a worthy upgrade for anyone coming from a OnePlus 10 or any two-three-year-old flagship.

OnePlus 12 Pricing

You can pre-order the device starting today, and the phone will go on open sale starting January 30 on Amazon India, the official OnePlus website, and offline retailers. Buyers can also apply bank and exchange discounts of Rs 2,000.

What are your thoughts about the OnePlus 12 launch? Does it have all the cool flagship features to justify upgrading over the OnePlus 11? Let us know in the comments section below.

Buy OnePlus 12 on Amazon
