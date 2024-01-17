Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ & S24 Ultra Launched

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung finally unveiled the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. This year, Samsung is heavily focusing on bringing AI features to the S24 lineup, under the “Galaxy AI” branding. Apart from that, from all design changes to powerful imaging capabilities, the Galaxy S24 series has seen major tweaks in most departments. Here are all the details about the Galaxy S24 lineup.

Galaxy S24 Series: Key Specifications

Design

To begin with the design, all S24 devices are sporting a flat display this year. It’s a departure from Samsung’s slightly curved display on the Ultra variant. Besides that, the S24 and S24+ have a squared-off design with rounded corners and slimmer bezels, similar to the iPhone 15’s housing. Samsung is also using a titanium frame on the S24 Ultra, following Apple’s move to use titanium on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

However, the cheaper variants, S24 and S24+ still come with an enhanced armor aluminum frame. All three models are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 3 on the front and back. Finally, the S24 lineup is IP68 rated which means you get dust and water resistance just like earlier. And of course, the S24 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen.

Display

In the display department, Samsung features an immersive screen on all three S24 models without cutting costs. The regular Galaxy S24 has a smaller 6.2-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. And it can deliver a massive 2,600 nits of brightness, a huge upgrade from 1,750 nits of peak brightness on the S23. So viewing content under direct sunlight won’t be an issue at all.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

Next, the Galaxy S24+ features a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The premium of the three, S24 Ultra, packs a larger 6.8-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED panel with the same 2,600 nits of peak brightness and screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

Performance

In line with earlier rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in all markets and regions. The Galaxy variant of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 boosts the Cortex-X4 CPU core from 3.3GHz to 3.4GHz and the GPU runs at 1,000 GHz. up from 719MHz on the S23 Ultra. This means the graphics performance should be even better on the S24 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

To combat heating issues, Samsung has added a larger vapor chamber (up to 1.9x) for enhanced cooling performance. You also get Ray Tracing support and faster gaming control. As for Galaxy S24 and S24+, in the US, you get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy chipset. However, for the rest of the world, both Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chipset.

The performance difference between Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 seems to be small. In the Geekbench 6 test, the Exynos 2400 scored 2,193 in the single-core test and 6,895 in the multi-core test.

In comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy scored 2,297 in the single-core test and 7,104 in the multi-core test. So, the feature parity is maintained across all variants of the S24 lineup.

Camera Upgrades

Moving to cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a similar camera setup to the S23 Ultra. However, in one department, you might feel disappointed. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with an upgraded, high-res 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens (5x), a 10MP zoom lens (3x), and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

Here, Samsung decided to go with a 50MP periscope lens that can optically zoom up to 5x, ditching the 10MP periscope lens that offered optical zoom up to 10x on the S23 Ultra. Samsung says that 5x is more suitable for smartphone photography than 10x optical zoom and the company has packed a larger 50MP sensor to capture zoomed images with more detail and sharpness.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

Moreover, the S24 Ultra offers up to 100x space zoom and supports 8K video recording. It’s also using AI Zoom for better zoom quality across all ranges and to improve zoom shots at night. Finally, there is a 12MP camera on the front with dual-pixel autofocus.

As for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, both have a standard 50MP image sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens that can optically zoom up to 3x, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, you get the same 12MP sensor on the front and it can do space zoom up to 30x. The cheaper variants have not seen significant upgrades in the camera department, but with AI and other software features, Samsung can still deliver a great photography experience.

Galaxy S24 AI Features

As mentioned above, Samsung is relying heavily on AI features to promote the S24 series as AI smartphones. It recently announced its in-house generative model, Samsung Gauss, which can generate summaries, translate texts and audio, generate images, and much more.

So, with the addition of Galaxy AI, Samsung is bringing Live Translate to the S24 lineup which can translate your real-time speech during calls to other languages. It also works while messaging on other apps.

Apart from that, the S24 series has a “Circle to Search” feature that lets you highlight an image using the S Pen and it can quickly pull results from the web and display information. Moreover, the S24 series can summarize documents, enhance images using Generative Edit, compose emails, etc. using its generative model.

Galaxy AI features will be available for use in the Samsung Keyboard and Notes app for webpage summarization, sentence rephrasing, and conversion of handwritten notes to well-formatted text.

Storage, Battery, and Color Options

The Galaxy S24 Ultra starts with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage and goes up to 1TB, along with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM on Ultra variants. There is no 8GB RAM variant for Ultra this year. Keep in mind that there is no memory card slot for storage expansion on any S24 models.

Apart from that, the S24 Ultra features a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes with a 45W charger. The S24 Ultra is available in four color options, including Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

Coming to the Galaxy S24 Plus, it has UFS 4.0 storage options from 256GB to 512GB along with the standard 12GB RAM on all variants. As for the battery, it comes with a 4,900 mAh battery pack and the charging speed is the same as the S24 Ultra. Color options for the Galaxy S24+ are Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Finally, the standard Galaxy S24 starts with 128GB of onboard storage, however, it’s using the UFS 3.1 standard which is a bit disappointing. You must get either the 256GB or 512GB variant to unlock faster UFS 4.0 storage. All variants have 8GB RAM as the standard option. On the battery front, you get a smaller 4,000 mAh battery pack that can be charged from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes using a 25W charger. The color options for S24 are the same as S24+.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Pricing and Availability

You can pre-order the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra starting today. Here are the pricing details.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Specifications

Specifications Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24+ Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.2-inches FHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel, 120Hz, 2600 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 3 6.7-inches QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel, 120Hz, 2600 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 3 6.8-inches QHD+ LTPO AMOLED panel, 120Hz, 2600 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 3 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (US)

Samsung Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (US)

Samsung Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Cameras 50MP primary shooter

10MP telephoto lens (3x)

12MP ultrawide

12MP shooter for selfies

Up to 30x space zoom 50MP primary shooter

10MP telephoto lens (3x)

12MP ultrawide

12MP shooter for selfies

Up to 30x space zoom 200MP primary shooter

50MP periscope telephoto lens (5x)

10MP telephoto lens (3x)

12MP ultrawide

12MP shooter for selfies

Up to 100x space zoom Battery and Charging 4000 mAh

25W wired charging

50% in 30 minutes

15W wireless charging 4900 mAh

45W wired charging

65% in 30 minutes

15W wireless charging 5000 mAh

45W wired charging

65% in 30 minutes

15W wireless charging Android / One UI Version One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Type-C, NFC Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Type-C, NFC Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Type-C, NFC Water and Dust Protection IP68 IP68 IP68 RAM/Storage variants 8/128GB (UFS 3.1), 8/256GB, and 8/512GB 12/256GB, and 12/512GB 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 12/1TB

So this is everything you need to know about the Galaxy S24 lineup. While Samsung has made some great improvements on the S24 series, it’s worth noting that in 2023, Apple beat Samsung in global smartphone shipments for the first time. Samsung may have to do more to entice users, especially when Google is also giving good competition with its Pixel devices and AI features. So what do you think about the Galaxy S24 series? Let us know in the comment section below.