Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Get 7 Years of Android OS Updates

After Google announced that Pixel 8 series devices will get seven years of Android OS updates, it signaled a shift in how OEMs approach Android updates. And just after a few months, Samsung has joined the club to offer seven years of Android OS updates to Galaxy S24 devices. Starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung will be delivering long-term support to Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.

Just recently, Samsung used to be one of the few phone makers to offer 4 years of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates to S- and A-series smartphones. However, Google upped the game with the Pixel 8 series in 2023 and declared that it would support its new devices for seven years.

Now, Samsung has again matched Google’s commitment and said that the South Korean giant would deliver long-term updates starting with the Galaxy S24 lineup, for as long as seven years. The official blog post reads,

“The latest flagship continues Samsung’s commitment to extending the product lifecycle, offering seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates to help users reliably experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer”

The Galaxy S24 lineup has launched with OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14, which means these devices would receive updates till Android 21. Now, that’s a bold move by Samsung, and it bolsters Samsung’s position as the top Android smartphone maker in the world. Flagship smartphones are quite powerful these days, and they can surely be supported for long update cycles. Wow – Google may be planning to ship a major kernel upgrade to all its (Tensor-powered) Pixel phones!



Current Tensor Pixels may be upgraded to Linux kernel 6.1, according to comments left on an AOSP patch by Google engineers. Tensor G1 and G2 Pixels currently run on Linux 5.10,… pic.twitter.com/DyTXg09SsP— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 9, 2024

Recently, the long-term support for the Linux kernel was cut down from six years to just two years. This means supporting devices for longer periods would become harder for OEMs. However, Google recently decided to upgrade the Linux kernel from 5.1 to 6.1 for all its Tensor-powered Pixel phones. It seems Samsung will be following Google’s suit and major kernel upgrades will be done for flagship Samsung phones as well.

What do you think about Samsung’s decision to offer seven years of Android updates? Let us know in the comments below.