Apple Music Unveils All Time Replay Playlist for 10th Anniversary

Apple Music is turning 10, and to celebrate this occasion, the streaming service is giving its users a throwback from the past. Users can listen to a new ‘Replay All Time’ playlist, allowing them to play their favorite tracks they have enjoyed over the years on Apple Music.

This is a special twist to their annual Replay playlist, featuring the most listened-to tracks over the past decade. The company announced in a blog post, “With Replay All Time, subscribers can stream this Replay playlist from the Home tab in Apple Music.”

It is a great way to revisit your old favorites if you joined the service in 2015. This is better than revisiting your yearly Replay playlists, which only go as far back as 2019. However, it is not clear whether this will be constantly updated or will remain exclusive for a limited period.

Still, I would suggest saving the Replay All Time playlist to your Apple Music library before it goes away. To add more fun to its 10th birthday celebration, the service is streaming its 500 most-streamed songs from the last 10 years on Apple Music 1 radio, starting Tuesday, July 1st.

The music streaming service has become a worthy option compared to established streaming services like Spotify. This is all thanks to Apple Music’s affordable pricing and features like Spatial and hi-res lossless audio at no additional cost. This is a big reason I hopped onto this service, and I am not planning on going back soon.