Get Ready Halo Fans! Microsoft Teases Big October Reveal

It might be time to dust off those Spartan helmets as Halo Studios has finally lifted the lid on when fans will learn more about what’s next for the franchise. The studio, which saw a rebrand last year, relayed the details through an official Halo Waypoint blog.

Under a section titled ‘Rumors and Speculation,’ the official blog post stated, “Over the past few weeks, there’s been a fair amount of speculation about when and where more details might emerge about any of the multiple projects Halo Studios is actively working on.“

It also mentioned, “We don’t usually comment on such matters, but this time we want to enter the chat and share a little more perspective for Halo fans who might be on the fence about whether to attend this year’s event.”

The event in question is the 2025 Halo World Championship, scheduled to kick off on October 24. Last year’s edition of the HWC saw Halo Studios reveal Project Foundry, which was termed ‘A New Dawn’ for the franchise and marked by a shift to Unreal Engine 5.

To ramp up excitement for this year’s edition, the studio confirmed that Halo players can expect an “official scoop” on what they’ve been working on during the tournament.

Details about the reveal remain scarce, but the timing aligns with a popular rumor that surfaced in late May. Sparked by well-known Halo insider Rebs Gaming, the rumor suggested that Halo Studios may have a major announcement planned for HWC this October. The official confirmation of the reveal also echoes Phil Spencer’s remarks at the Xbox Showcase, where Microsoft Gaming’s CEO teased “the return of a classic that’s been with us since the beginning,” slated for 2026.

It’s hard to predict the nature of the ‘big announcement,’ although fans will undoubtedly be hoping to get a proper glimpse at the next Halo. With that being said, the reveal could instead be another behind-the-scenes look in the same vein as their UE5 prototype from last year.

No matter the magnitude of the announcement, you get the feeling that it’s make-or-break time for the beloved franchise. Master Chief’s previous outing, Halo Infinite, suffered due to horrendous marketing and the failure to deliver on trademark features such as Forge and split-screen co-op, despite being solid on the gameplay front. It also languished post-launch thanks to sluggish updates that took ages to roll out while being underwhelming in terms of new content.

With the IP slowly losing prestige and relevance (looking at you, Paramount’s Halo), the franchise desperately needs a win. Hopefully, Halo Studio can deliver exactly that. Are you looking forward to the next entry in the Halo franchise? Be sure to let us know in the comments section.