Instagram Now Lets You Share Spotify Songs with Music in Stories

Instagram and Spotify have been closing their ties lately. Now, you can share your favorite songs from Spotify as Instagram stories, and with music this time. If you hop over to Spotify, share a song to Instagram, you can now listen to a snippet of the song along with an updated look of the album art.

This makes it easier for users to directly share their favorite tracks with friends and followers. Just a few weeks ago, we discussed that you can now add Spotify tracks as your Instagram Note. And now Spotify songs with music come to Instagram stories.

It also makes it convenient for the audience to listen to the track from stories and decide whether they want to try it out on Spotify or not. Previously, sharing Spotify tracks on Instagram stories would not include the music and only added a link to the track instead. So this new change is much appreciated.

Lately, I have noticed that Instagram and Spotify have been working closely together. For instance, Instagram now allows users to add trending Reels songs to their Spotify playlist. Besides that, Instagram also announced the option to rearrange your profile grid and introduced new fonts for stories and reels, including a limited-time font inspired by the handwriting of singer-songwriter Rosalía.