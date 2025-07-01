Marvel Rivals Season 3 Trailer Confirms New Heroes and Release Date

After weeks of leaks and community speculation, the Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer is finally here, and it confirms what many fans, including me, were hoping for. Yes, Phoenix and Blade are officially joining the roster. Along with that, the Season 3 trailer also confirms the release date for the dark-themed Marvel Rivals season. Here’s the trailer, if you haven’t watched it already:

The trailer, which briefly leaked before being reuploaded to the official Marvel Rivals YouTube channel, shows off both new heroes in cinematic action. Phoenix uses her fiery wings and glowing psychic energy, while Blade charges in, ready to cut through symbiote corruption. The dramatic and animated visuals of the Marvel Rivals season 3 trailer hint at some major story developments.

If you’ve been keeping up with Marvel Rivals character leaks, Blade and Phoenix have been on the community’s radar for a while. After teasing fans throughout Season 2, Blade is finally joining the game as a fully playable character.

NetEase has confirmed that Marvel Rivals Season 3 begins on July 11, 2025, following a major game update. As for the Season 3 update, the trailer teases a symbiote-infested map and new themed skins, including Symbiote Jeff, Phoenix Magik, Phoenix-themed Wolverine, and a Knull-inspired Hela.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

This season focuses on Knull’s return from Klyntar’s core, with Phoenix and Blade teaming up to fight back the rising darkness. Moreover, the trailer also hints at new Marvel Rivals team-ups that can change how you play the game. As per earlier leaks, new game modes and events are also coming to Marvel Rivals during Season 3.

We have also spotted Blade’s leaked abilities, which include sword combos, a vampiric ultimate, and mobility tools. Phoenix is rumored to have flight, telekinesis, and explosive AOE attacks. Blade and Phoenix in Season 3 with the new maps in the mix, could be the refresh the game needs after a recent drop in player activity.

Did you check out the Marvel Rivals Season 3 trailer already? Which Marvel Rivals character among the new ones are you excited to play? Do tell us in the comments.