OnePlus 13T Launched with Huge Battery and a New Shortcut Button

True small phones have been banished from the market, but the hype around the form factor is slowly returning. Phones like the Xiaomi 15 and Galaxy S25 are great examples. However, another manufacturer who wants to appeal to the small phone market is OnePlus with the OnePlus 13T. This marks the return of both the T series and compact phones to OnePlus’ shores.

The company has finally launched the OnePlus 13T in China, and it packs some serious power. Since compactness is its USP, let’s start with the display. It sports a 6.32-inch 1.5k 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 2640 × 1216 pixels. It can get as bright as 1,600 nits, and the firm claims the bezels are narrower for an extra premium experience.

As for the overall dimensions, they are 150.8 × 71.7 × 8.2 mm. OnePlus claims it has a perfect 50:50 weight balance, meaning it should feel extremely well-balanced when held. The OnePlus 13T is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and comes with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. The storage is UFS 4.0, if you’re wondering.

Another highlight of the device is its giant battery in slim and small form factor. Thanks to OnePlus leveraging improved Silicon Carbon batteries, the 13T features a 6,260 mAh battery, 200 mAh more than the OnePlus 13, which can charge at 80W. It misses out on wireless charging, though.

On the camera front, you get a dual camera setup, both 50 MP snappers. The primary is an LYT-700 wide angle shooter with OIS, while the secondary is a 2x Telephoto. The front camera is a 32 MP snapper.

Software-wise, it runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 with OnePlus’ promise of four years of major updates. Besides, on the connectivity front, it’s got Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The under display fingerprint scanner is optical. It’s also the first OnePlus phone to ditch the classic Alert Slider in favor of an iPhone-like shortcut button.

The phone is available in three colors — Morning Mist Gray, Coral Fleece Glass, and Cloud Ink Black. The base 12 GB + 256 GB variant costs ¥3399 (roughly $466), while the top 16 GB + 1 TB variant is ¥4499 (roughly $617). The phone also comes in 12 GB + 256 GB, 16 GB + 256 GB, and 16 GB + 512 GB variants. It’s available for pre-orders right now on Oppo’s official store, and orders start shipping from April 30.

What are your thoughts about the OnePlus 13T launch? How do you feel about small phones returning? Let us know in the comments.