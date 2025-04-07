Home > News > OnePlus 13T Could Be the First Phone to Embrace a New Customizable Button

Anshuman Jain
shot of the OnePlus 13 focusing on the Alert Slider on the left edge
In Short
  • The OnePlus 13T may be the first phone without an alert slider, instead featuring a customizable button.
  • This button would allow users to switch between audio options or launch other actions, similar to Apple's Action Button.
  • The phone itself is also rumored to have a 6.31-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a large battery with 80W charging.

The alert slider has become a mainstay of their devices, and a big reason why people buy them over other brands. However, last month the company confirmed that it’s moving away from this long-standing feature, in favor of a new button. But that left us wondering what the first OnePlus phone with a customizable button will be, and from what we know now, it’s indeed the OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus China President, Li Jie, recently shared a teaser (via Weibo) showing the new shortcut key. As you can see from the image, this will be a single button, instead of a slider. Pressing it will let you switch between general/vibrate/mute audio options. However, users can customize it to launch other actions.

Also Read: Why Are Smartphone Manufacturers Making Slim Phones All of A Sudden? Let’s Find Out
OnePlus 13T new Shortcut button shown on the side of the phone in teaser image
If this sounds similar to Apple’s Action button, then that’s because it is. In fact, Oppo, OnePlus’ sister brand, shared a video showing off their new devices with this customizable button. As shown in the video, one can press it to trigger AI features as well. So it will work quite similarly to Apple’s implementation.

Other than the button, the OnePlus 13T will feature a 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will possibly come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Despite the smaller form factor, the phone is rumored to feature a 6,2o0 mAh battery with 80W charging. The OnePlus 13T might also come with dual 50MP cameras, one being a main and the other a 2x telephoto lens.

While the 13T is shaping up to be quite a compelling device, it means that the OnePlus 13 was the last device with our beloved alert slider. I hope the new button proves to be a worthy successor among OnePlus enthusiasts when it debuts in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you want OnePlus to continue with the alert slider, or don’t mind giving the new button a try? Let us know in the comments below.

