OnePlus 11, Keyboard, and Buds Pro 2 Indian Prices Leaked

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 11, its 2023 flagship in India on February 7, alongside the Buds Pro 2 TWS and the company’s first keyboard. A few days are left for the official unveiling and now we have a look at the possible prices of these products. Check out the details.

OnePlus 11, Keyboard, Buds Pro 2 Prices Leaked

A recent report by PriceBaba throws light on the prices of the upcoming OnePlus products set to launch globally and in India on February 7. It is revealed that the OnePlus 11 will be priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. The 16GB+256GB variant is expected to retail at Rs 59,999 and the 16GB+512GB version could be priced at Rs 66,999.

This is close to the previously leaked pricing of the OnePlus 11, which was expected to fall in the Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000 range. If this pricing becomes true, it will be much cheaper than the OnePlus 10 Pro, which started at Rs 66,999, when it was launched in March 2022.

To recall, the OnePlus 11 was launched in China last month and comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, 120Hz QHD+ display, 50MP triple rear cameras, 100W fast charging, and more.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which was also launched in China recently, is said to come with a price tag of Rs 11,999, which is a little more expensive than the first-gen OnePlus Buds Pro. The TWS comes with ANC support, Dynaudio tuning, up to 39 hours of playback time, and more features.

Lastly, the OnePlus Keyboard, which was teased recently, is said to be priced at Rs 9,999. The keyboard is being made in collaboration with keyboard maker Keychron. The mechanical keyboard is confirmed to feature a double gasket design, an aluminum body with shades of grey for the keys, a unique volume knob, and some reds and blues as a representation of the company. It will be compatible with both Mac and Windows and will come with several customized features. Our first mechanical keyboard, coming February 7— OnePlus (@oneplus) January 23, 2023

More details regarding the upcoming OnePlus devices will be out once they launch on February 7. So, stay tuned until then, and do share your thoughts on their leaked prices in the comments below.