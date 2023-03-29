OnePlus Launches a Special Edition OnePlus 11 with Jupiter Rock Back

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition in China and if you are wondering what’s so special about this, then the answer is in the materials used to make it. The phone is the first in the industry to use 3D microcrystalline rock, which gives a feeling of Jupiter rock. Here’s a look at the details.

OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition: Specs and Features

The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition’s 3D Microlite changes naturally, thus, breaking the monotonous looks of phones these days. OnePlus claims that the rock for each model of the special edition OnePlus 11 is specially hand-picked.

It is said that the back panel has a cool texture and is skin-friendly too. The special edition of the OnePlus 11 comes with a custom SIM ejecting pin, stickers, and a box. Although, the basic design is similar to that of the original OnePlus 11.

And so are the specifications. The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform and comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 152GB of storage. It sports a 6.7-inch Samsung 2K+ AMOLED slightly curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate (variable), 1300 nits of peak brightness, and AOD functionality.

The camera department has the Hasselblad stamp with its color science and filters. It includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The front camera stands at 16MP.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13. Other details include the presence of a bionic vibration motor, an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, linear speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, and much more.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition is priced at CNY 4,899 (~ Rs 58,500) and is currently available only in China. It’s a limited edition. There’s no word on its availability in India or other global markets and chances are it may remain exclusive to China.

We shall let you know if there are some details on it. So, stay tuned, and do tell us what you feel about the new variant of the OnePlus 11 in the comments below.