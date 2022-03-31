OnePlus 10 Pro Launched in India Starting at Rs 66,999; Bullets Wireless Z2 Tag Along

After nearly three months since its launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been introduced in India and other global markets. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Hasselblad-backed cameras, fast charging capabilities, and more in India. OnePlus 10 Pro is joined by the Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband-style earphones and a new color of the OnePlus Buds Pro. Here’s a look at all the details.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is priced starting at Rs 66,999 in India and will be available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colorways. Here are the prices of both configurations:

8GB+128GB: Rs 66,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 71,999

The OnePlus 10 Pro sale in India will start on April 5, and you can grab the device via Amazon India, the company’s online store, or offline channels. You can get a Rs 4,500 instant discount using an SBI credit card and EMI options on Amazon, bringing down the price to Rs 62,499 in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro Spec Sheet at a Glance

As we already know, the OnePlus 10 Pro carries a totally new design, as opposed to what we have seen on the OnePlus phones previously. It has a massive rear camera hump with big camera housings (each with a 3D ceramic lens cover), a dual-color temperature LED flash, and the Hasselblad branding.

The punch-hole LTPO 2.0 display spans 6.7-inches and is a flexible curved Fluid AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, AOD functionality, and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage aboard the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The camera department is a highlight of this smartphone. You get three cameras at the back, including a 48MP main snapper with Sony IMX789 sensor and OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a field of view of 150 degrees, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and up to 3.3x zoom. The selfie shooter stands at 32MP.

To complement these high-end camera specs, the OnePlus 10 Pro brings features like a Fisheye mode, 2nd-Gen Hasselblad Pro mode, 12-bit RAW photos, OnePlus Billion Color Solution, LOG format for better editing, 8K video recording, 4K recording at 120fps, AI Adaptive Brightness, Nightscape mode, and more.

The OnePlus 10 Pro can carry ahead a number of tasks with the help of a 5,000mAh battery, which is the first time for the company. It also supports 80W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging (bye, bye Warp Charge!) and 50W wireless fast charging.

As part of the latest decision to drop the OxygenOS-ColorOS unified OS merger, the OnePlus 10 Pro runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Features like Work-Life Balance 2.0, OnePlus Scout, Enhanced Dark mode, and more along with Android 12 features are all there!

Other features to complete the package are dual stereo speakers, NFC, 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, HyperBoost mode for enhanced gaming, 3D Passive Cooling system, X-axis linear motor, and more.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: Specs, Features, Price

Besides a flagship phone, OnePlus has also introduced the Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband in India. The Bluetooth-enabled Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones come with 12.4mm bass boost drivers and support IP55 water and sweat resistance.

The earphones come with support for up to 30 hours of playback, along with fast charging support. This can provide users with a playback time of up to 20 hours in just 10 minutes. The device has features like Smart Magnetic Control, Anti-distortion audio tech, AI noise cancellation, OnePlus Fast Pairing, and more.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be available at Rs 1,990 as part of the open sale on April 5. It can be bought via Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and offline stores.

OnePlus has also introduced the Radiant Silver color option of the OnePlus Buds Pro in addition to black and white color. It will retail at Rs 9,990 and its open sale will start on April 5. There’s an early access sale on April 4 as well.

As for the specs, it remains the same as the original model and includes adaptive ANC, 38-hour battery life, Warp Charge support, 94ms ultra-low latency, Bluetooth version 5.2, Dolby Atmos, Qi-enabled wireless charging, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and more.