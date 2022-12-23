OnePlus 11 Price in India Leaked Ahead of February Launch

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will launch on February 7, almost two months before the launch. Amidst leaked renders and specs, we now have a look at the possible pricing of the company’s 2023 flagship. Check out the details below.

OnePlus 11 Price Leaked

Tipster Yogesh Brar has recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will sit in the Rs 55,000 and Rs 65,000 price bracket. This will be lower than the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which had a starting price of Rs 66,999 at the time of launch. Currently, it starts at Rs 61,999.

Brar has also hinted at the price of the rumored OnePlus 11R, which is said to replace the OnePlus 10T. It is likely to be priced a little higher than the OnePlus 10T, with the price difference ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000. So, its starting price could fall between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000. Both OnePlus 11 & 11R are being tested in India since last month. Would be wise if they launch at the same time



Both are solid devices with almost the same design but different material & camera choice



11R will replace 10T with a ₹3-5k jump



11 will fit the ₹55-65k segment— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 22, 2022

While the OnePlus 11 will be the next flagship of the company, the OnePlus 11R will be a toned-down variant. A previous leak suggested that the 11R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and come with 50MP triple rear cameras. It is expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging (also expected for the OnePlus 11), and run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

It is likely to feature the same design as the OnePlus 11. As for the OnePlus 11, it is confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and feature an alert slider and Hasselblad-backed cameras. A recent TENNA listing has revealed the entire specs of the OnePlus 11. It is suggested that the phone will get a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and come in two RAM+Storage configurations (12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB).

There could be three cameras at the back, including a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. A 4,870mAh battery (possibly a 5,000mAh battery), an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more can be expected.

OnePlus is yet to provide confirmed details on its next-gen OnePlus 11 and therefore, it’s best to wait for some proper details. We will keep you in the loop once we get out hands on official information. So, stay tuned!

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks