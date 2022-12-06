OnePlus Will Now Launch Its First Customizable Mechanical Keyboard

OnePlus has its presence in numerous categories apart from smartphones. The company is also venturing into the monitor space and now, there’s another arena it will get into; mechanical keyboards. OnePlus has announced that it will launch one soon. Check out the details below.

OnePlus’s First Keyboard Launching Soon

OnePlus has made the announcement via a recent post on its Community Forum. This will be made in collaboration with keyboard maker Keychron. It is revealed that we will soon see the company’s first mechanical keyboard, which will be fully customizable.

It is revealed that OnePlus has decided to get into this space based on user feedback. OnePlus has currently decided to stay mum about what the product will bring along, but we can expect a durable keyboard with a ‘soft-to-touch contact.‘

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus says that “The OnePlus keyboard is about to bring something new and something exciting but is also going to deliver a wonderful solution that can help you be more productive (or a better gamer). We met issues when typing and clicking before, of course. So did our users. Therefore, this keyboard is meant to fix that. After this talk with our users, we are more confident than ever that we will succeed.“

For those who don’t know, Keychron is a known name when it comes to mechanical keyboards, which have become arguably popular as of now, especially for gaming. It remains to be seen how OnePlus plans to make its first mechanical keyboard.

We are yet to see if the keycaps, the switches, and more elements of the keyboard will be customizable. OnePlus has revealed that more details regarding its mechanical keyboard will be out on December 15. So, it’s best to wait for that.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will launch its first monitors, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 on December 12 in India. We are expecting support for up to a 165Hz refresh rate, USB-C, AMD Freesync Premium, and more features.

So, are you excited about the first OnePlus mechanical keyboard? Will you go for one? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.