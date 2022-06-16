Nothing phone (1) Real-life Videos Show off Its Unique Notification LED Strips!

After hyping up its first smartphone and confirming to launch it on July 12, Nothing officially showed the entire back design of the Nothing phone (1) this week. Now, ahead of its official launch next month, real-life videos have appeared showcasing the rear panel of the device in all its glory and confirming how the LED strips at the back will work and light up! Check out the details right below.

First Look: Nothing phone (1) Back LED Strips

According to reports, Nothing held a special surprise event for journalists and tech enthusiasts in Switzerland, where the company showed off its upcoming Nothing phone (1) in person. Although the device was inside a plexiglass enclosure, the real-life video shows how the LED strips at the back will light up.

In a recent video shared by German YouTuber Rafael Zeier, we can see the final unit of the Nothing phone (1), placed inside a transparent box. Although we can see how the LED strips around the rear cameras and the back of the device light up, we still did not get a closer look at the front of the Nothing Phone (1). You get a first look at the light-up back of the Nothing phone (1) in this tweet from another German journalist. Weltpremiere in Basel. @nothing zeigt erstmals das #NothingPhone1 ein aussergewöhnliches, transparentes Design. @getpeid pic.twitter.com/jqafhzRifJ— Lorenz Keller (@Lorenz_Keller) June 15, 2022

When Carl Pei first confirmed the Nothing phone (1) earlier this year, he only shared the design of the LED strips at the back of the device. At the time, we did not know what the teaser design meant. However, we now know that the strips on the back panel of the Nothing smartphone do light up, and well, it does look impressive.

Although it is currently unclear what triggers LED strips to light up on the Nothing phone (1), we expect that they light up for notifications or incoming calls. It is also currently unknown whether users could control the functioning of the lights via the system settings or not. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that the LED strips, along with the transparent design language, do look pretty cool and unique. This could be one of the major highlights of the device and a significant differentiation factor for the Nothing phone (1).

Other than this, rumors suggest that the Nothing phone (1) will come with the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP rear camera, 45W fast charging, and a 90Hz display. Nothing has already confirmed that its first phone will be sold in India through Flipkart. In fact, the company has also confirmed that Nothing phone (1) will be manufactured in India.

So yeah, if you are interested in the Nothing Phone (1), be sure to catch the official unveiling on July 12. Also, let us know your thoughts on the light-up notification LED strips at the back in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: Rafael Zeier (YouTube)