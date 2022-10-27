Nothing phone (1) Gets a New Update with Jio 5G and More

Nothing is often seen rolling out frequent updates for the phone (1) to improve the Nothing OS experience and we now have a new one. The Carl Pei-led company has now rolled out the Nothing OS 1.1.6 update, which brings in support for Jio 5G, among other things. Have a look at the details.

The Nothing OS 1.1.6 update, which is 156MB in size, primarily brings in Jio 5G support, allowing people with the network to use it in eligible cities.

For those who don’t know, Jio recently released True Jio 5G in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. There’s no requirement for a dedicated SIM and those in the city with an eligible phone can easily use it. Support for Jio 5G was earlier introduced with the Nothing OS 1.1.5 update.

The new Nothing OS update also adds support for Google AR Core and some camera enhancements like better stability and sharper videos. The Recording light indicator will also be on by default.

Other changes include improved Flip to Glyph animation, syncing of the Glyph charging light to the sound effect, a better Fluid Launcher experience, more accurate battery status, and more. The maximum brightness while viewing HDR content has also been increased but there’s no word on the number. To recall, Nothing came under scrutiny when it was found that the phone (1)’s peak brightness isn’t as advertised. Some general fixes are also included. Check out the changelog below.

The new Nothing OS 1.1.6 also includes the September security patch, which is rather weird. It has started rolling out to users and should reach all gradually.

And if you are wondering when will your Nothing phone (1) get the Android 13, the company has already confirmed that it is slated to happen in early 2023. A beta version will be rolled out first, following which it will be time for the stable Android 13 update. Earlier, Nothing had denied providing the Android 13 update to the phone (1).