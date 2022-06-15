Nothing phone (1) Complete Design Officially Revealed; Check It Out!

Nothing has been teasing the phone (1) in abundance. From teasing a little about its design to revealing some details about it, we are getting it all and it would be safe to say that this will continue until the phone is launched on July 12. And today’s detail is quite interesting as it has fully revealed the Nothing phone (1) design. Have a look at it.

This is the Nothing phone (1)!

Nothing has shared an official image of the rear panel of the phone (1) and as we all expected, this one is a transparent phone. The phone (1) features a pill-shaped camera hump in the top left corner (similar to the iPhone X’s camera setup). The module includes two big rear cameras, confirming the previous rumors. Bold. Warm. Full of soul.



A return to instinct.



This is phone (1).



Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ— Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

The Nothing phone (1) is seen showcasing its internals like the various sensors, the wireless charging coil, the Nothing logo in the bottom left corner, and more. The smartphone has a metal chassis and as revealed previously, it features flat edges. All in all, this one is rather refreshing given that the design part for most smartphones these days is rather monotonous. Do let us know how you like the design in the comments.

The big reveal comes after Nothing recently confirmed that the phone (1) will be made in India. It is already confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart. Additionally, the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and will run Nothing OS based on Android, preferably Android 12.

While other details are yet to be revealed, rumors suggest that a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP cameras, 45W fast charging tech, a 90Hz display, and more could be included. The Nothing phone (1) is expected to be an upper mid-ranger but we still need concrete information and these will be out on July 12. Therefore, stay tuned until then for all the detials you need!