Nothing Phone (1) Will Be Sold via Flipkart in India; Confirms Company

It’s summertime and also the time for Nothing to launch its first smartphone, which could happen soon. Ahead of the launch, Nothing has now revealed details for where you will be able to buy once the phone(1) launches. Here are the details.

Nothing Phone (1) Availability Details Confirmed

Nothing has confirmed that the phone (1) will be available to buy via Flipkart, thus, continuing its partnership with the Indian e-commerce website. To recall, the Nothing ear (1), which is the company’s first product, is also available via Flipkart. It is further revealed that the smartphone can be purchased via O2 in the UK and Telekom Deutschland in Germany.

As for other confirmed details, the Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and run Nothing OS based on Android. For people to get an idea of the Nothing OS, it even introduced the beta version of the Nothing Launcher, which recently became available for a wider audience.

Although, more details on its specs sheet and even the design remain well under the wraps. That said, we recently got hold of some details regarding what Nothing’s first smartphone could bring to the table. But let me warn you, this leak is rather shady!

It is speculated that the Nothing phone (1) will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 778G chipset. This will most likely be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The camera department could get three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth or macro camera. It could support wireless charging and run Android 12 with Nothing OS on top.

Yet again, we can’t really confirm the authenticity of these details, and hence, it’s best to wait for some official information to pop up. We will keep you in the loop. So, make sure to check out our website for that!