Nothing Phone (1) Users Will Experience Android 14 Beta Very Soon

Even though Nothing has only one smartphone device in the market, it has never failed to stay out of conversations. The Nothing Phone (1) recently got hold of Android 13 a couple of months after releasing the beta update. Now, the company is prepping for Android 14 and has now announced that it will soon get Android 14, which is good news for users. Keep reading to know more!

Android 14 Beta For Nothing Phone (1) Confirmed!

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has announced that Nothing will be one of the first Android phones to get Android 14 beta. Nothing promises a seamless integration between Android 14 and Nothing OS. Earlier this month, Beta 1 access to Android 14 opened for Google Pixel devices. Nothing is the only company that has officially confirmed the rollout of Android 14, outside of the Pixel lineup. Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AiZ6ptMtpA— Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 28, 2023

Nothing, in a statement, said, “This partnership with Android is a testament to Nothing’s commitment to bringing the latest technology to its users and community. Google has been an early supporter of Nothing and both teams are dedicated to working closely in implementing feedback to deliver the best user experience.”

As of now, we do not have any idea about the release date. However, the company has revealed that a timeline will be confirmed ‘in due course.‘ This can also mean that the Nothing Phone (2) may come with Android 14 out-of-the-box. For those who don’t know, the Nothing Phone (2) is scheduled to launch later this year.

So far, based on what we know, Android 14 will not be a major update from Google. it will bring incremental improvements and refinements over Android 13. We can expect a transparent navigation bar, a new back button, new privacy features, and much more.

All we can do now is wait for Google I/O 2023 to happen as this is when proper details about Android 14 will be out. So, what do you think of this new update? Are you excited to taste Android 14 on your Nothing phone (1)? Do let us know in the comments below!