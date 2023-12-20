Nothing Phone (1) Gets Android 14-Based Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1

The Nothing Phone (1) is finally receiving the Android 14 love its successor Phone (2) recently got. Nothing OS 2.5 Beta is available for Phone (1) and brings new goodies from Android 14 and Nothing’s new features. Here’s everything you need to know about Nothing OS 2.5 Beta on the Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing first announced the arrival of OS 2.5 Beta via a post on X and the updater APK is now available in the official Nothing Community forums. The update process is similar to when the update was released on the Phone (2) and involves downloading an APK which will enable an “Update to Beta” option in Settings. It’s pretty straightforward from there. Phone (1) users, open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/wMIKirblZB— Nothing (@nothing) December 19, 2023

Before we get into how to update your Phone (1) to Nothing OS 2.5, here are all the new features. The update brings most of the features from the recent Nothing OS 2.5 stable from the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 Features for Phone (1)

Redesigned customization page with new Home and Lock Screen customizations

New solid and monochrome theming colors

New Home screen effects on top of wallpaper – Atmosphere and Glass

Double-press the power button Gestures

More Lock Screen shortcuts such as DND, Mute, QR scanner

Three-finger swipe for Screenshot

New Screenshot editor and menu with more editing features

New Pedometer, Music Player, and Screen Time widgets.

Improved Glyph animations and a new Glyph animation when using NFC

Flip to Glyph improvements

Separate Ringtone and Notification volumes

Improved Camera and overall system stability

Install Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 on Phone (1)

Warning! Since this is a Beta version, there’s a slight chance that you may lose data if something goes wrong while updating. We recommend backing up your data before proceeding or waiting for the Stable update.

1. Download and install this APK exclusive for the Nothing Phone (1).

2. Once installed, go to Settings -> System -> System Update and tap Update to Beta version.

3. Tap Check for a new version. The update should appear and start downloading and installing.

4. The update may take time to install depending on your internet connection. Make sure you have your phone’s battery charged over 50%.

Have you installed Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 on your Phone (1)? How has your experience been so far? Let us know in the comments section below.