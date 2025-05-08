Nothing Clears the Air on Essential Space Limits and Subscriptions

Nothing has had quite a successful start of the year, with the Phone (3a) series reeking the title of some of the best mid-range phones you can buy. Essential Space, which the firm calls “your second memory,” is its latest innovation, but there have been issues around the same. Nothing users have been concerned about limits in the Essential Space feature and the company’s plans to potentially make it subscription-based. Looks like the brand just cleared all the doubts.

In their Q1 2025 Community Board Observer digest, Nothing acknowledged the complaints around Essential Space’s limits. To solve the issues, the Nothing team has raised the limits so that users won’t be running out of Essential Space actuations.

As a result of your feedback, the team have increased the limit to a level that will comfortably accommodate the vast majority of users.

Similarly, there were concerns around the Essential Space potentially adopting a subscription-based model in the future. Well, Nothing says there are no plans to release a paid subscription for the current features.

Instead, the firm has confirmed that upcoming and more advanced features might be introduced in the paid tier to help cover the server costs of running Essential Space’s AI. Also, for those holding on to the thought that Essential Space might make it to older Nothing devices, the firm has confirmed that won’t happen. This is due to the lack of Essential Key on those phones.

Lastly, the post confirmed that features like auto categorization and conversation recording are coming soon to Essential Space.

What are your thoughts on Essential Space? Have you been finding it useful? Let us know in the comments.