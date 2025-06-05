Carl Pei Confirms Launch of Nothing’s Over-Ear Headphone (1) Alongside Phone (3)

We are less than a month away from the London-based tech company Nothing unveiling its next flagship phone. But that’s not all they have in store for us. Today, Nothing CEO Carl Pei officially announced that his company will release the Nothing Headphone (1) alongside the Phone (3) on July 1, 2025.

The CEO recently shared a post on X talking about his amazing experience at SXSW London. He also made a point to mention the release date of Nothing’s next audio product— the Headphone (1) in the same post.

Nothing’s X account teased last month that they are working on a new audio product in partnership with KEF, a British audio pioneer. Going by the leaks, we suspected that it would be Nothing’s first venture into over-ear headphones.

The brand confirmed our suspicion a couple of weeks ago, when they shared a YouTube video titled, “We’re making Over-Ear Headphones”. In the video, they discussed several aspects they want to cover. This will be the first time the company is venturing into this category. They have previously only come out with Bluetooth earbuds.

From what we know so far, the company is heavily focusing on delivering a fine-tuned audio experience. The Headphone (1) will also feature a distinct button placement, making it easy to tell them apart while wearing the headphones. They will be available in black and white color variants.

One can also say that the Headphone (1) are the company’s attempt to take on AirPods Max. Since the Apple headphones were name-dropped in the YouTube video. While not much is known about the design, I do hope it carries over the same transparent and unique look that Nothing products are popular for. Now, we are just counting down to July 1st to see what Nothing has in store for us.