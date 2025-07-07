Your Wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release Date Just Got a Bit Longer

It feels like just yesterday, but it’s been nearly two years since Jujutsu Kaisen returned with a second season. The unforgettable second season fueled the excitement for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, which will cover the Culling Game arc. In case you missed it, JJK season 3 was immediately renewed after season 2. When fans were hoping for exciting updates at Jump Festa 2025, they were crushed by the lackluster update. Thus, all eyes were on Anime Expo 2025, hoping for new information regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. But it’s déjà vu for fans as yet another disappointing update lands at the JJK stage during Anime Expo 2025.

Unfortunately, the production team behind Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 didn’t disclose the new information the sorcerer fans were hoping for, such as a release date confirmation with a teaser or a release window at the least. However, it has been revealed that production work for JJK season 3 is in full swing, with voice actors having begun recording their parts.

Junya Enoki, the Voice Actor of Itadori Yuuji, stated, “JJK season 3 battles are on a whole new level!” Megumi Ogata, Okkotsu Yuta’s VA, teases his role’s future by teasing Juunya with the line, “I’m gonna kill you,” in a playful exchange at the stage earlier today. Since the voice recording work has begun, it is expected that Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has entered the final phase of production.

Many JJK fans tuned in today only to return with a sad face. Therefore, the fans took to social media to express their disappointment. One user exclaimed that every other anime got an exciting update but not JJK, as “This week has been absolutely fire for anime announcements, but no JJK S3 news.”

JJK season 2 debuted as one of the most successful anime premieres ever, smashing viewership records to become the most popular anime on the planet according to Guinness World Records. Season 3 will follow the path of the previous season and will be a split cour. We are hoping that JJK season 3 will probably premiere sometime in 2026.

With Anime Expo 2025 turning out to be a disappointment, we have to play the waiting game again until the Jump Festa 2026 event scheduled for December this year. That said, are you satisfied with the JJK season 3 update revealed at Anime Expo 2025 today? Let us know in the comments below.