Another Superman (2025) Review Has Leaked Before Embargo and It’s a Positive One This Time

Superman’s release is taking over the internet with each passing day, and while we wait for the movie to hit the screens, some people can’t contain their excitement and are already pushing out reviews and details, breaking the embargo left, right, and center. After the leak from The Daily Beast, we now have another one, and this time, it’s not just a review but a full-blown interview with James Gunn from The Sunday Times that has been leaked ahead of Superman (2025). So, here’s everything you need to know about the leaked Superman (2025) review.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via DC/YouTube, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Throughout the now-deleted interview, there were multiple questions thrown Gunn’s way about Superman. But when it came to the review portion, the writer had a far more positive take, especially when compared to the chaos stirred up by The Daily Beast’s leaked Superman review. According to Jonathan Dean of The Sunday Times, Superman is the much-needed triumph DC has been waiting for. He even went so far as to call it the best version of Superman since Christopher Reeve. In the article, Jonathan says

“Superman, directed by James Gunn, is a triumph. After a long wait, this is the film the character deserves. In 1978 Richard Donner made us believe a man could fly when he picked Christopher Reeve as Kal-El, the Kryptonian who falls to Earth to become Clark Kent, and despite a superb sequel the franchise has since been a reboot slog of diminishing returns: Brandon Routh is forgotten, Henry Cavill is boring. Nobody seemed to know what to do with Superman until now.”

As I stated above, this isn’t exactly a leaked review but more of an interview that casually drops a few key details about the movie. That said, there’s no way anyone can just brush past the things James Gunn had to say about his dream project.

In the interview, Gunn opened up about how tired he is of origin stories, how he’s seen Bruce and Martha Wayne die too many times, and how Peter Parker getting bitten by a radioactive spider has become a scene he never wants to watch again. He stated—

“There are three things I don’t ever need to see again in a superhero movie I don’t need to see pearls in a back alley when Batman’s parents are killed. I don’t need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. And I don’t need to see baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket. We have watched a million movies with characters who don’t have their upbringing explained, like when we see Good Night, and Good Luck we don’t need to know the early life of Edward R Murrow to explain how he became a journalist. Who cares?”

Gunn also pointed out that Superman is designed to be inclusive for all age groups, whether you’re a kid watching your first superhero film or an adult who’s been reading comics for decades. He said that while the movie includes a substantial dialogue between Lois and Clark on geopolitics, it also features a flying dog in a cape.

According to Gunn, it’s this unique balance, real conversations mixed with comic book whimsy, that makes Superman not just accessible but exciting for everyone. It’s not trying to be dark or edgy for the sake of it, nor is it overly juvenile. It’s just Superman, done right.

Superman Will Also Feature the Topic of Immigrants and Refugees

In the interview, Gunn also opened up about how his version of Superman isn’t just filled with humor but is layered with deeper themes, touching on immigration and the refugee experience. But of course, the moment you add nuance to a superhero story these days, the inevitable question follows: “Has Superman and DC gone woke?” The writer tackled that by diving into Superman’s origins and history. He stated

“And before you say, “Superman has gone woke!” this is all in Superman’s lengthy history. Superman was written by men from immigrant families and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees once released a book in Italy titled ‘Superman Was a Refugee Too.’ Less than ten years ago DC Comics backed World Refugee Day: “The Man of Steel’s story is the ultimate example of a refugee who makes his new home better.” In the edition of Action Comics No 987, Superman saves a group of undocumented workers from a violent racist.”

Gunn added to this by pointing out that Superman (2025) is, at its core, a story about America. He emphasized how Superman, an alien in every sense of the word, comes to Earth and becomes not just a functioning part of society, but its greatest protector. He’s someone who embodies kindness, hope, and strength, winning hearts not through force but through compassion.

So yeah, based on this leaked review/interview, it looks like Superman (2025) isn’t just another superhero flick, it’s packing some real depth and layered storytelling. All of which just adds more fuel to the hype train. Now all that’s left is to wait and see what James Gunn’s Superman has in store for us on July 11, 2025.