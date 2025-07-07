Great News for Gachiakuta Fans: Anime Confirmed for Two Consecutive Cours

After months of anticipation, Gachiakuta anime made its long-awaited debut on Crunchyroll yesterday. Gachiakuta’s debut earned a warm reception from the fans, and everyone is unanimously excited for the upcoming episodes. Right after the anime’s debut, Bones Film, the studio behind Gachiakuta, unveiled the surprise news that the anime is slated for two consecutive cours.

In case you missed it, Gachiakuta anime has been listed for 24 episodes. Now that it’s been confirmed that the anime is set to be released in cours without a break, the remaining episodes will air every Sunday until December 14, 2025. You can view the official announcement from the production team on X below:

Indeed, this is wonderful news for the fans who began their journey with the Gachiakuta anime. While the majority of the new anime, such as Sakamoto Days, Dandadan, and many more anime’s second cour aired after a break, Gachiakuta is all set to deliver non-stop entertainment.

If you haven’t started the anime yet, it’s the perfect time to begin, as you can follow the anime weekly until the end of this year. That said, if you have watched the pilot episode, let us know your first impressions of the Gachiakuta anime in the comments below.