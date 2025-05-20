Nothing Confirms Phone (3) Will Debut in July

If there is one smartphone people are excited about this year, it has to be the Nothing Phone (3). The London-based company’s first proper flagship, which the team has been teasing ever since last year. The company shared a vague release date of Q3 earlier this year, but now we have official confirmation of when the Nothing Phone (3) will launch.

Nothing shared an X post from their official account, which says “Phone (3). It’s a magic number”, finally confirming that the Phone (3) release date will be sometime in July. The post also contains a video showing the number “3” in Nothing’s iconic dot-matrix font over and over again.

While we still don’t know the exact launch date, we can theorize that it could be July 3, given the emphasis on the number 3 over and over again. Plus, it will be fitting to launch the Phone (3) on the 3rd of the month. However, if we take a look back at the company’s previous launches, we can suspect that Nothing might announce its flagship device on any given Tuesday of July.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently shared that the Phone (3) will be their first true proper flagship device. So we are expecting top-of-the-line specifications with a triple camera setup at least. He also mentioned that the device will stray away from the midrange pricing of previous Nothing phones and will cost around £800 (~ $1,000).

The company is keeping things mostly under wraps, only giving us minor teasers to keep up the hype. It is also speculated that the Phone (3) will launch alongside Nothing’s first over-ear headphones in partnership with KEF. So, are you excited for the launch of the Nothing Phone (3), and what are your expectations with the device? Let us know in the comments below.