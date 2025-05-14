Carl Pei Drops the Price Tag of the Nothing Phone 3 (and Our Jaws)

Five months into 2025, and Nothing and its sub-brand CMF have already released a combined total of three smartphones. Yet we don’t have a word on the next Nothing Phone 3. However, during the Android Show: I/O Edition, Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, made a surprise appearance, dropping the price tag of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3.

During the Android Show event, Nothing CEO talked about how they are going “all in” with the Phone 3. It will be the company’s first true flagship device, which will feature “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up.” Carl finally dropped the ball and quoted that the Nothing Phone 3 is going to be priced around £800 (~$1,064).

This is a big jump in price, coming from a company that has been making mid-range devices since its inception. The Phone 2 (review), Nothing’s last “flagship” came at $600. So this new upcoming device has to feature significant improvements to justify its new price tag.

We can at least expect a triple camera setup, a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (benchmarks), and an LTPO display. Even with these improvements, it is not easy to digest this kind of pricing. So, Nothing must really outdo itself to make the Nothing Phone 3 stand out among the likes of the Galaxy S25, Pixel 9, and the iPhone 16 series.

Carl gave us a first glimpse of the Phone 3. But blurred it out so we have no clue what it is going to look like. But seems like the bar has been set pretty high, so it is only a matter of time now. What are your expectations from the Nothing Phone 3, and will you buy it if it comes out at this price? Let us know in the comments below.