Nothing Phone (2) Gets Stable Android 14-Based Nothing OS 2.5

Nothing released the beta version of Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 for the Phone (2) in October and almost two months later, its stable version has now started rolling out to users. Nothing OS 2.5 open beta for the Phone (1) will also be released soon. Nothing OS 2.5 incoming.



Coming to a Phone (2) near you over the next few days. With new features and improvements to enhance your experience even further.



Open Beta for Phone (1) will kick off before the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/2Wtui7LJ7a— Nothing (@nothing) December 15, 2023

The update is significant since Nothing OS 2.0 was released a few months ago and brings several new features to the table. This includes new customizations for the home and lock screens. There are new solid color wallpapers and a new edit flow for wallpapers for easy access to the edit options. Nothing has also introduced the new monochrome color theme and the new Glass and Atmosphere wallpaper effects. You will also get a new screenshot editor and menu.

As for the Glyph Interface, there’s the new Glyph timer that can open the Glyph Timer popup by tapping instead of holding it. When NFC is in use, there will be a new Glyph animation for that and the Flip to Glyph has been improved. Nothing has also introduced Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar.

There are new gestures too; the three-swipe gesture for taking screenshots and the double-press power button for access to a chosen feature (via Settings -> System -> Gestures). Nothing OS 2.5 also includes new lock screen shortcut options like Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, and video camera.

You get the new pedometer, media player, and screen time widgets. The Weather app has improved. You get the new back gesture arrow (something that Android 14 brings), updated Quick Settings, and more. Overall, there are system and performance improvements. Android 14 features like the photo picker, app cloning, and more features will also be there.

The stable Nothing OS 2.5 update is rolling out and should reach all Phone (2) users soon. You can check your software update settings for the same. If you have got it, do share your Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 experience with us in the comments below.