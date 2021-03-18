Following the release of the first Android 12 developer preview last month, Google has now released the second developer preview. Although the new developer preview gives us a sneak peek at new Android 12 features, it also includes evidence that a Pixel phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner is in the works.

After the Mountain View giant released the second developer preview of Android 12, developer kdrag0n (@kdrag0N) discovered several new classes of code in the SystemUIGoogle app. One of these new classes refers to something called the “udfpsControllerGoogle.”

Now, the “udfps” part in the above class refers to an under-display fingerprint scanner. As per XDA’s report, Google added many other similar classes in the first developer preview of Android 12. However, as Android is an open-source platform, it was deemed that the company added support for an under-display fingerprint scanner for third-party phone makers instead of Google Pixel phones.

However, the new udfps classes are included in the com.google.android.systemui path in Android 12 DP2. For those who do not know, this path refers to Google’s hardware products, while the com.android.systemui path refers to the Android Open-Source Platform (AOSP).

So, this might mean that Google is developing a new Pixel smartphone with an under-display fingerprint scanner. An in-display fingerprint scanner has become a kind of a common feature in modern smartphones with an AMOLED panel. Besides, it is about time Google implements this biometric authentication tech on its Pixel lineup. Even the Pixel 5 arrived with the old, but reliable, physical fingerprint sensor on the rear instead of an in-display one.

On the contrary, the new classes are initial pieces of evidence implying a Pixel phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner might launch soon. It is not that we haven’t seen any Google hardware leak via Android’s source code before. However, we suggest you take this information with a grain of salt and wait for an official announcement.