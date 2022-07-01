OnePlus 7, 7T Series Receives First Open Beta of Android 12; Download Here!

While Android 13 is already in the Developer Preview stage, OnePlus has now started rolling out the first open beta of its Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 to the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. The update comes as a beefy one and brings all the new Android 12 features to the 2019 smartphones. So, check out the details below to know more.

Oxygen OS 12 Open Beta 1 Reaches OnePlus 7, 7T Series

OnePlus recently took to its official community forum to announce the rollout of the first open beta of Oxygen OS 12 for the OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series. The company detailed the new features and changes as well as the known issues of the update in the corresponding posts.

So, starting with the new features, the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro are getting many of them. These include all the new Android 12 features such as Privacy Dashboard and Indicators, Conversation Widgets, and more, as well as OnePlus-exclusive tweaks such as an enhanced Canvas AOD feature, an inbox frame rate stabilizer, a three-level dark mode, and more.

OnePlus has also added a Smart Battery Engine feature that improves the battery life of the OnePlus 7 and 7T models. The company has added several improvements in the gallery, games, and accessibility departments. Additionally, the update also includes the June 2022 Android security patches. You can check out the entire Oxygen OS 12 patch notes for the OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series via the corresponding links.

Now, it is worth mentioning that the update comes as a massive package and users need at least 4GB of free space on their devices to get the first open beta of Oxygen OS 12. Moreover, they need to be running Oxygen OS version 11.0.7.1 or 11.0.8.1 on their OnePlus 7 or 7T model to be eligible for the update.

OnePlus says that there are various known issues in the first open beta. So, it is better to avoid downloading it on a daily driver. The company will take the necessary feedback from the community before rolling out the Oxygen OS 12 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series in the stable channel.

However, if you want to get access to the new Oxygen OS 12 features on your OnePlus 7 or 7T series device right now, you can download it via the links listed below. Also, let us know your thought on it in the comments below.

Download Oxygen OS Beta: