OnePlus 9R Receives Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 Update in India

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 to the OnePlus 9R in India. This update brings in a number of new features to OnePlus 9R users such as enhanced dark mode, new Canvas Always-on-Display, and more.

OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Now Available

The new update brings optimized icons with improved textures. It also introduced three new levels of dark mode for users to choose the one as per their wish. The Gallery app has also seen a change and will allow users to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, thumbnail cropping based on the content, and the ability to recognize high-quality images.

The Shelf feature has also seen new changes with the OxygenOS 12 update. There’s the addition of new style options for Cards, and the introduction of the Earphone Control Card along with the new OnePlus Watch Card. The Shelf section also has access to the OnePlus Scout for users to search multiple options like apps, settings, and more.

OnePlus 9R users can also access the Work-Life Balance functionality, which allows users to juggle between work and personal life-related content via Quick Settings. There’s also support for automatic mode switching based on locations, Wi-Fi network, and time.

The Canvas AOD feature in OxygenOS 12 has a number of colors for a personalized lock screen look. It also has support for brushes and strokes for color adjustments, an Optimized software algorithm, and improved face recognition for easy identification of features and skin tones.

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 based on Android 12 can be easily downloaded via the Settings -> System -> System Updates. Once there, click on the top-right three-dot icon -> Select Local Upgrade -> Tap on the installation package -> Upgrade to complete the process. Once the upgrade is completed, restart the phone.

A few things to keep in mind are that users should keep a backup of their data and ensure that the battery level is above 30%. Since it’s an Open Beta update, it can be buggy. If you are able to download the update, do let us know in the comments below!