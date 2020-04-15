Officially unveiled in November 2019, the Moto Razr (2019) flip phone was finally launched in India last month just days before the country went into lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. The device, however, is yet to be available for purchase in the country, although, that is set to change early next month. According to Lenovo, the device will go on sale in India on May 6th, three days after the lockdown is provisionally set to end in the country.

The Moto Razr was originally set to be available for purchase in India from April 2, but the date was postponed to April 15 (today) once the lockdown measures were announced to combat the pandemic. However, with social distancing guidelines now extended until May 3rd, the phone’s availability has now been postponed for the second time. It will be interesting to see if Lenovo will go ahead with the launch on May 6th even if the government extends the lockdown beyond May 3rd.

Unveiled late last year following a torrent of speculations, leaks and teasers, the Moto Razr 2019 comes with some cool features and boatloads of nostalgia, starting with the clamshell form factor of days gone by. The phone was confirmed to come to India last year itself, but a report back in January suggested that it is also being manufactured in the country.

News about Made-in-India Moto Razrs made us hopeful that Lenovo will price it at reasonable levels, but that turned out to be wishful thinking. The phone sports an astronomical price-tag of Rs. 1.25 lakh in India, making it really difficult to recommend, given that the Galaxy Z Flip with faster hardware, clamshell design, and Samsung’s extensive after-sales network, is available at a relatively lower price point for folks looking for a clamshell smartphone.