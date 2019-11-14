Motorola launched the brand new 2019 Moto Razr at an event held in LA featuring the same clamshell design we’ve always associated with the Razr brand but with a foldable primary display inside, and a secondary display on the outside. Display beauty aside, the tech-specs for the Moto Razr aren’t anything extraordinary, given the $1,499 price tag it carries. However, Moto has put in a really cool easter egg in the Moto Razr 2019 that’s just downright awesome.

As reported by The Verge, the new Moto Razr has a semi-hidden ‘Retro Razr’ mode built in which, as you can probably guess, emulates the look and feel of the Moto Razr that we all loved, owned, or desired at one point in time.

The easter egg is pretty much a custom launcher of sorts that brings back the T9 keyboard on the bottom, complete with the navigation keys, along with the low-res display and icons up-top. You can’t even use touch to tap on items displayed on screen in this mode. Instead, you’ll have to use the software buttons on the make-believe keyboard to navigate through the phone in this mode.

As easter eggs go, this is definitely one of the coolest ones out there, even though it does bank a lot on the nostalgia we all have about that cool Razr flip phone from the early 2000s. If you’re extremely hyped about the new Moto Razr, and you’re completely cool with spending $1500 on a phone that packs in a Snapdragon 710, you’ll be glad to know it’s coming to India as well, so stay tuned for more information on that front.

Featured image courtesy: The Verge