After months of anticipation, Motorola has finally taken the wraps off a new redesigned Motorola Razr. This is the company’s first foldable smartphone and it isn’t just nostalgic (since the design and flip mechanism is similar to old Razr phones), but super impressive as well. Motorola Razr is an exorbitantly-priced $1500 foldable phone and has been confirmed to launch in India really soon.

Last night, Motorola India too updated its header image on Twitter to the Motorola Razr. This led everyone to speculate that the foldable flip phone would be coming to India and well, Motorola India has now confirmed that it most definitely is. It has tweeted that the “all-new #motorolarazr is coming soon to India!” and we cannot be more excited.

Though we dive into the specs of the Razr foldable down below, let’s talk pricing first. It has been priced at an exorbitant $1499 (around Rs. 1,10,000) in the U.S and will start shipping in January next year. Motorola Razr will be available in limited quantities, similar to the Galaxy Fold, and we can expect it to be priced in the same ballpark.

We are expecting Motorola Razr to launch at a price tag of around Rs. 1,25,000 in India. There’s currently no timeline for when this one-of-a-kind foldable flip phone will become available in the country. However, if you are interested, you can register your interest in this phone using this link right here.

Motorola Razr: Specs and Features

As has been expected for months, the Motorola Razr foldable sports the same old flip phone form factor that popularized the Razr lineup. Though the company is baking on nostalgia – similar to what we’ve seen from HMD Global’s Nokia-branded phones, it has taken a leap forward to launch an innovative smartphone.

The new Motorola Razr features a clamshell design, with a zero-gap hinge and a large foldable display on the inside and a small secondary display on the outside to display notifications and click selfies (as shown off in leaked images last month). We’re super intrigued by that hinge design, which uses multiple hinges and sliding plates to make folding/unfolding the phone possible.

The display on the inside measures 6.2-inch foldable plastic OLED panel, with an 876 x 2142 pixel resolution whereas the 2.7-inches Quick View display has a 600 x 800 pixels resolution. The foldable display is similar to the Galaxy Fold, so we will have to see how that holds up.

Motorola Razr isn’t the flagship foldable smartphone that you would expect it to be. The company is following suit to Samsung and Huawei in this new segment, but it is using a mid-range chipset to power the device. The popular mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset runs the show under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, Motorola Razr disappoints big time. The company has baked only a single 16MP shooter on the outside – below the secondary display. There’s a 5MP selfie shooter in the notch of the foldable display, which is even disappointing. Samsung baked six cameras in its foldable phone while Huawei Mate X has four cameras. I think Motorola Razr is offering 2015 cameras in 2019 with this foldable phone.

Motorola Razr comes equipped with a measly 2,510mAh battery, with support for the company’s 15W TurboCharge technology. There’s a lot lacking on the performance and battery front in this foldable phone, at least on paper, but we will have to test it out to know better.