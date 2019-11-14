Motorola on Wednesday launched its much-anticipated folding smartphone following weeks of leaks, speculations and teasers. Simply called the ‘Moto Razr‘ in a throwback to the best-selling device from the last decade, the all-new folding smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand comes with some cool features and boatloads of nostalgia, starting with the clamshell form factor of days gone by.

Moto Razr 2019 Features and Specifications

The Moto Razr 2019 offers a premium design and features two displays – a primary folding screen that’s accessible when the phone is unfolded, and a small secondary one on the outside that shows the time, incoming calls details and other such info when the phone is folded. Staying true to the ‘Razr’ name, the device is just 14 millimeters thick, which is commendable, considering it’s a clamshell. It’s also 72mm wide and 94 millimeters tall.

The primary display is a so-called ‘Flex View’ 6.6-inch pOLED panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 2142×876 pixel resolution. The secondary display is a ‘Quick View’ 2.7-inch gOLED 600×800 screen that’s placed just above the main camera. Talking about imaging options on the all-new device, there’s a 16MP sensor that acts as the primary camera when the device is unfolded and can be used as the selfie-cam when the phone is folded. The Razr, however, also sports a 5MP camera inside to take selfies when the phone is unfolded.

The Moto Razr is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, which means it will not offer flagship-grade performance. There’s also a 2510mAh battery with 15W charging. Motorola says it made these compromises to reduce processor heat, and to keep the device’s recognizable form-factor. The phone will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and will run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Moto Razr 2019 Price and Availability

The Moto Razr 2019 has been priced at $1,500 (around Rs. 1.05 lakh) in the US, and will be available for purchase from January, with pre-orders going live from December 26. It will only be offered in one color – Noir Black. The device will also come to India at some stage, as can be seen from the tweet posted by Motorola India, although, there doesn’t seem to be an ETA for that just yet.