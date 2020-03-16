Motorola had been teasing the arrival of its foldable smartphone – the Moto Razr, in India for a really long time. We had unboxed the Moto Razr and took a quick look at the device earlier last month, but its price and availability details have officially been revealed today. The Moto Razr foldable phone goes up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which made its Indian debut earlier last month. It offers a dash of nostalgia and the future in one package.

Moto Razr: Specs and Features

The Moto Razr sports a 6.6-inch pOLED foldable screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.7-inch OLED screen on the outside to see all your notifications, click selfies, and adjust a few key settings. The company has worked with its parent company – Lenovo on the hinge design, which may be easily visible but Motorola says the internal parts have a splash-proof coating.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip, Moto Razr is not a flagship foldable phone. I bet a lot of you may know this already. But, just too brush up your memory, Moto Razr is powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device runs Android 9 Pie, almost stock, out-of-the-box.

One crucial thing to know about the Motorola Razr is that it doesn’t have a SIM card slot, you will have to enable eSIM support to start using this device.

In the camera department, Motorola didn’t want the design to look too shabby and hence, we have only got a single 16MP camera on the outside – below the secondary display. The foldable phone houses a 5MP selfie camera in the notch on the inside.

Motorola Razr foldable phone comes equipped with a measly 2510mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. This device is the company’s first attempt at a foldable, that too quite the experimental one but we should expect to see more refined clamshell Moto Razr foldable phones in the coming years.

Price and Availability

Moto Razr has been priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the single 6GB+128GB variant. It’s now available for pre-order, exclusively on Flipkart and Motorola’s official website. The device comes in a single black color variant and will go on sale starting from April 2. If you ask me, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with its attractive design, Ultra Thin Glass-protected display, flagship internals, and impressive cameras will be a better pick than the Moto Razr.