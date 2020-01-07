At CES 2020, Lenovo unveiled a whole host of products. There’s the new ThinkPad line-up, the ThinkBook Plus with an E-Ink display, a foldable ThinkPad X1, a 5G laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx, and a lot more. Alongside all of those products though, the company also announced a smart digital photo frame.

Called the Lenovo Smart Frame, the digital photo frame comes with a 21.5-inch screen covered with a matte finish and anti-glare layers to ensure your photos aren’t riddled with glare issues from surrounding lights.

The Smart Frame also comes with a ‘color tone sensor’ that automatically adjusts the brightness of the photo frame according to the ambient lighting in the room. That sounds a lot like what Google does with the Nest Hub, and if it works anywhere nearly as well, the Smart Frame will likely look stunning in person.

Apart from that, Lenovo has put in an AI inside the frame as well, which will automatically choose the highest quality photos from your album and even create digital collages out of them to display more than one image at a time on the display. Plus, if you’d rather not show your pictures on a digital photo frame, Lenovo says the Smart Frame will come with a free app with hundreds of art pieces that can be displayed on the frame as well.

All of that is nice, and Lenovo has even added hand gestures to the frame so you can play, continue, or pause the photo slideshow, or the video playing in the Smart Frame with handy gestures (no pun intended).

The company also announced a snap on mounting system for the frame, which is pretty much a stand for it, that somewhat makes the frame look like canvas on an art board. Users will be able to choose from different frame colours as well, and the stand allows for rotating the Smart Frame 90 degrees to view images in portrait or landscape orientation.

The Lenovo Smart Frame will be available in August 2020, and will be priced at $399. Meanwhile, you should check our CES 2020 coverage for all the latest news from Las Vegas.