Alongside the new Snapdragon 8cx powered Yoga 5G laptop, and the foldable ThinkPad X1 Fold, Lenovo has also announced the Yoga Slim 7 laptop at CES 2020. The Yoga Slim 7 is an ultraslim laptop that packs in either the newly announced AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors, or options from Intel.

The Yoga Slim 7 is available in two screen sizes, a 14-inch variant available with both AMD and Intel processors, and a 15.6-inch variant that only comes with Intel processors inside. The Intel powered Yoga Slim 7 offers quite a lot of choices in other aspects as well.

Lenovo 14-inch Yoga Slim 7

For one, the AMD powered Yoga Slim 7 only comes with a 14-inch FullHD display, while the Intel powered 14-inch Yoga Slim 7 can be configured with a FullHD display, a FullHD touch display, or a UHD display.

Apart from that, the 14-inch variant of the Yoga Slim 7 comes with up to 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics for the AMD powered variant, and Intel Iris Plus + Nvidia GeForce MX graphics in the Intel variant. There’s also up to 1TB SSD for storage, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0 in the laptop.

Lenovo 15-inch Yoga Slim 7

The 15.6-inch Yoga Slim 7 comes with a 15.6-inch FullHD display. It’s powered by up to the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, and options for Nvidia MX or GTX graphics.

Surprisingly, there no UHD or touchscreen options available in the 15-inch Yoga Slim 7. The laptop also features WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, along with a bunch of I/O options. There are two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, one USB Type C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, an SD card reader, and HDMI port, and an audio jack.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Price and Availability

The Intel based 14-inch variant of the Yoga Slim 7 is expected to be available in April, and will have a base price of $1,209.99 while the AMD powered 14-inch variant is priced starting at $849.99. If you’re more interested in the 15.6-inch screen, that variant is priced starting at $1,209.99 and will also be available from April of this year.