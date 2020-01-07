Lenovo is on a roll at CES this year. The company has unveiled a new 5G enabled laptop, a foldable Windows 10 laptop, new ThinkPad laptops, and gaming laptops. That’s not all though, the company also showed off the ThinkBook Plus — a laptop that has an e-Ink display on its lid.

Yeah, you’re reading that right. The ThinkBook Plus is a laptop that comes with a 13.3-inch FullHD IPS LCD display with thin bezels on all sides except the bottom, a pretty good looking design overall, and a giant 10.2-inch E-Ink display on the outside of the lid.

According to Lenovo, this display is mostly meant to be used in places like meetings where you can take notes on the e-Ink display and have them save directly into OneNote. It can also show information like your calendar and events when the lid is closed so you can get a quick look at your day without having to open your laptop. The company is also envisaging a future where people will use the E-Ink display to quickly preview documents, control their Skype calls, create diagrams and more.

However, the only reason I really want to get my hands on this laptop is so I can read novels on the E-Ink screen. That’s possible, by the way, thanks to Lenovo integrating the Amazon Kindle app with the display so you can read your favourite e-books directly on your laptop’s lid.

Lenovo says the ThinkBook Plus will be available in March 2020, and will be priced starting at $1,199.