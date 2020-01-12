PowerVision showcased its latest drone, the PowerEgg X a couple of days back at CES 2020. PowerEgg X serves two purposes – it can be used as a normal drone and an AI-powered handheld AI camera.

PowerVision’s AI uses facial recognition technology and combines it with deep learning techniques to keep the subject in the frame. Even if the subject moves out of the 170° field of view PowerEgg X offers, the gadget is capable of detecting the subject when it is back.

In addition, the camera offers gesture support. You can use one of the supported gestures for commanding the camera to capture images and videos. This feature would be useful for capturing group photos.

When PowerEgg X is in drone mode, it shoots 4K videos at 60fps. In the meantime, it is capable of 1080p real-time transmission within 6km distance. It has a wind speed resistance of 29-38 kph and can fly for 30 minutes. It also comes with 20m obstacle detection.

To power all these AI capabilities, PowerEgg X uses a 13-core multiprocessor and 5-core high-performance CPU along with a single-core GPU, quad-core DSP, and dual-core neural network engine booster.

PowerVision claims that PowerEgg X is the world’s first drone that can pick up sound, thanks to its SyncVoice technology. This way, you can speak from your smartphone and the voice will be recorded in the videos.

The drone is IPX6 rated and can essentially fly in the rain. You can optionally purchase waterproof accessories to take off and land the drone on water.

As I mentioned earlier, the gadget can also be used as a hand-held gimbal camera capable of capturing 4K videos at 60fps. The gadget harnesses the power of a 3-axis gimbal stabilizer to provide high-end stabilization in your videos. In the camera mode, the gadget lasts up to 3.5 hours.

PowerEgg X starts at $899 and costs $1299 along with the waterproof accessory kit. Check it out from the link below.

